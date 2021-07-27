Short Interest in Telecom Italia S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TIAIY) Rises By 525.0%

Telecom Italia S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TIAIY) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a growth of 525.0% from the June 30th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
OTCMKTS TIAIY traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $4.70. 7,981 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,686. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Telecom Italia has a 52 week low of $3.53 and a 52 week high of $6.08.
