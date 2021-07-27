Short Interest in Telecom Italia S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TIAIY) Rises By 525.0%

Telecom Italia S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TIAIY) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a growth of 525.0% from the June 30th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

OTCMKTS TIAIY traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $4.70. 7,981 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,686. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Telecom Italia has a 52 week low of $3.53 and a 52 week high of $6.08.

About Telecom Italia

Telecom Italia S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed and mobile telecommunications services in Italy and internationally. The company operates through Domestic, Brazil, and Other Operations segments. It offers fixed and mobile voice and Internet, and public telephony services, as well as products managed and developed for individuals and families; and voice, data, and Internet services and products, and information and communications technology solutions for small and medium-size enterprises, small offices/home offices, the public sector, large accounts, and enterprises in the fixed and mobile telecommunications markets.

