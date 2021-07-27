Short Interest in The Central and Eastern Europe Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CEE) Decreases By 93.8%

The Central and Eastern Europe Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CEE) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 93.8% from the June 30th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of The Central and Eastern Europe Fund stock opened at $27.08 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.35. The Central and Eastern Europe Fund has a 1 year low of $18.28 and a 1 year high of $28.97.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in The Central and Eastern Europe Fund stock. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC raised its position in shares of The Central and Eastern Europe Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CEE) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,146 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares during the period. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC owned 0.82% of The Central and Eastern Europe Fund worth $1,328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 50.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Central and Eastern Europe Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund is managed by Deutsche Asset Management International GmbH. It invests in the public equity markets across Central and Eastern Europe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

