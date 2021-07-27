Short Interest in Yangarra Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YGRAF) Increases By 1,700.0%

Yangarra Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YGRAF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, an increase of 1,700.0% from the June 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

YGRAF stock opened at $1.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.14. Yangarra Resources has a fifty-two week low of $0.10 and a fifty-two week high of $2.40.

About Yangarra Resources

Yangarra Resources Ltd., a junior oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in Western Canada. As of March 4, 2021, it had proved plus probable reserves of 157.6 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

