Short Interest in Yangarra Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YGRAF) Increases By 1,700.0%

Yangarra Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YGRAF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, an increase of 1,700.0% from the June 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
YGRAF stock opened at $1.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.14. Yangarra Resources has a fifty-two week low of $0.10 and a fifty-two week high of $2.40.
About Yangarra Resources
