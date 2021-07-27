SHPING Trading Down 12.6% This Week (SHPING)

SHPING (CURRENCY:SHPING) traded up 26.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 27th. SHPING has a total market capitalization of $649,941.84 and approximately $17,785.00 worth of SHPING was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SHPING coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, SHPING has traded 12.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002652 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.69 or 0.00049548 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002626 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002655 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.49 or 0.00014550 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00006164 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $288.89 or 0.00765793 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000312 BTC.

SHPING Coin Profile

SHPING is a coin. SHPING’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,684,339,519 coins. The official website for SHPING is www.shping.com . SHPING’s official Twitter account is @shpingapp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SHPING is /r/ShpingCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Shping platform is an innovative self-service shopper marketing system based on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform will allow shoppers to scan products bar codes and access to the product information, check for authenticity, product recall status, and product reviews contributed by other Shping users. Furthermore, the Shping platform enables brands and retailers to channel their marketing budgets into rewarding the consumer directly for their attention and engagement. “

Buying and Selling SHPING

