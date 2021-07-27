Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.800-$2.950 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.860. The company issued revenue guidance of $740 million-$750 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $728.74 million.Shutterstock also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.800-$2.950 EPS.

SSTK stock opened at $107.66 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 40.78, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $95.77. Shutterstock has a 1 year low of $41.96 and a 1 year high of $108.96.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $183.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.67 million. Shutterstock had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 24.83%. The business’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Shutterstock will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Shutterstock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.58%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SSTK shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Shutterstock from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Shutterstock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Shutterstock from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Shutterstock from $86.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on shares of Shutterstock from $86.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Shutterstock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $95.71.

In other Shutterstock news, Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 67,975 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.69, for a total value of $6,028,702.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 13,327,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,182,007,460.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Deirdre Mary Bigley sold 1,016 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.23, for a total transaction of $90,657.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $736,147.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 212,362 shares of company stock valued at $19,745,504. Company insiders own 37.40% of the company’s stock.

Shutterstock, Inc, a technology company, provides content, and tools and services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as Websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects, and HD and 4K formats that are integrated into Websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement digital imagery.

