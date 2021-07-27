Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $4.38

Siebert Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:SIEB)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.38 and traded as low as $4.32. Siebert Financial shares last traded at $4.35, with a volume of 108,662 shares.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.38. The stock has a market cap of $136.08 million, a P/E ratio of 31.07 and a beta of -0.54.

Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $18.92 million during the quarter. Siebert Financial had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 11.27%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Siebert Financial by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 2,941 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Siebert Financial by 217.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 19,517 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Siebert Financial by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 21,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Siebert Financial by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 464,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,952,000 after buying an additional 27,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Siebert Financial by 395.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 54,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 43,439 shares in the last quarter. 6.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB)

Siebert Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail discount brokerage and investment advisory businesses. It offers discount brokerage services, including traditional trading through a broker on the telephone or through the Internet to retail clients; securities lending, equity stock plan, and market making services; independent retail execution services; retail customer services; and various value added services, such as access to account information.

