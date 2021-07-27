Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Announces $0.56 Quarterly Dividend

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 20th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.56 per share by the bank on Friday, August 13th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th.

Signature Bank has a payout ratio of 16.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Signature Bank to earn $16.21 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.8%.

Shares of Signature Bank stock opened at $235.40 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $245.04. Signature Bank has a fifty-two week low of $71.44 and a fifty-two week high of $263.99.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by $0.44. Signature Bank had a net margin of 34.08% and a return on equity of 11.80%. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Signature Bank will post 13.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SBNY shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $270.00 to $313.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $165.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Signature Bank in a research note on Friday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $268.94.

Signature Bank Company Profile

Signature Bank commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

