Silgan (SLGN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 28th. Analysts expect Silgan to post earnings of $0.83 per share for the quarter.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Silgan had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 29.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Silgan to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

SLGN stock opened at $39.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.75. Silgan has a 52 week low of $33.62 and a 52 week high of $44.55. The business’s 50-day moving average is $41.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.30%.

In other news, VP B Frederik Prinzen sold 4,752 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total value of $205,001.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Thomas James Snyder sold 10,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.40, for a total transaction of $433,158.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 24.38% of the company’s stock.

SLGN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Silgan from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Longbow Research started coverage on shares of Silgan in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Silgan has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.50.

About Silgan

Silgan Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of rigid packaging for consumer goods products. It operates through the following business segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment includes steel and aluminium containers for human and pet food, and general line products.

