Silver Bull Resources (OTCMKTS:SVBL) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Silver Bull Resources, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SVBL)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.03. Silver Bull Resources shares last traded at $1.00, with a volume of 19,239 shares.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.03.

Silver Bull Resources (OTCMKTS:SVBL) last announced its earnings results on Friday, June 11th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter.

Silver Bull Resources, Inc is a mineral exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It holds interest in Sierra Mojada project located in Mexico. The company was founded by John Patrick Ryan on November 8, 1993 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

