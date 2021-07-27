Silver Tiger Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLVTF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Silver Tiger Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLVTF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a growth of 950.0% from the June 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 73,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SLVTF remained flat at $$0.43 during midday trading on Tuesday. 20,304 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 80,683. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.51. Silver Tiger Metals has a 52-week low of $0.27 and a 52-week high of $0.67.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Silver Tiger Metals from C$1.20 to C$1.30 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th.

Silver Tiger Metals Inc engages in the exploration of mineral properties in Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold and silver, as well as for copper, zinc, and lead deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the El Tigre property that covers an area of 28,414 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico. The company was formerly known as Oceanus Resources Corporation and changed its name to Silver Tiger Metals Inc in May 2020.

