Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG) Stock Position Increased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG) by 27.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 132,036 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,458 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.92% of Silvercrest Asset Management Group worth $1,898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SAMG. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 289.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,875 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Silvercrest Asset Management Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 63.2% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,151 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,770 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in Silvercrest Asset Management Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $168,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,602 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 2,522 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Silvercrest Asset Management Group alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group stock opened at $15.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $220.92 million, a PE ratio of 20.97 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.57. Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.41 and a 52 week high of $17.66.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The asset manager reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $31.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.09 million. Silvercrest Asset Management Group had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 19.22%. Sell-side analysts predict that Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Company Profile

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc, a wealth management firm, provides financial advisory and related family office services in the United States. The company serves ultra-high net worth individuals and families, as well as their trusts; endowments; foundations; and other institutional investors.

Further Reading: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Receive News & Ratings for Silvercrest Asset Management Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silvercrest Asset Management Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.