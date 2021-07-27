Silvercrest Asset Management Group (SAMG) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, July 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.42 per share for the quarter.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The asset manager reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. Silvercrest Asset Management Group had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 19.22%. The firm had revenue of $31.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.09 million. On average, analysts expect Silvercrest Asset Management Group to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group stock opened at $15.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.57. Silvercrest Asset Management Group has a 1 year low of $9.41 and a 1 year high of $17.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $220.92 million, a P/E ratio of 20.97 and a beta of 0.71.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Silvercrest Asset Management Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Company Profile

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc, a wealth management firm, provides financial advisory and related family office services in the United States. The company serves ultra-high net worth individuals and families, as well as their trusts; endowments; foundations; and other institutional investors.

