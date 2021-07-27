Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) Announces Earnings Results

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) posted its earnings results on Monday. The construction company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 20.83% and a net margin of 15.06%.

SSD stock opened at $111.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.17 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $110.67. Simpson Manufacturing has a 52 week low of $86.20 and a 52 week high of $119.77.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 6th. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.42%.

In other news, CFO Brian J. Magstadt sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.49, for a total transaction of $226,980.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, COO Michael Olosky bought 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $117.43 per share, with a total value of $46,972.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

SSD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Simpson Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Simpson Manufacturing from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on Simpson Manufacturing from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th.

About Simpson Manufacturing

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells wood and concrete building construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners, shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems that are used in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, protection, and strengthening applications.

