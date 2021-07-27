Singapore Airlines (OTCMKTS:SINGY) Shares Up 1.5%

Singapore Airlines Limited (OTCMKTS:SINGY)’s stock price shot up 1.5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $7.29 and last traded at $7.28. 39,033 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 67,697 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.18.

Several research firms have weighed in on SINGY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Singapore Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Nomura lowered shares of Singapore Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.41.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a $0.4339 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.61%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st.

About Singapore Airlines (OTCMKTS:SINGY)

Singapore Airlines Limited, together with subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services under the Singapore Airlines, SilkAir, and Scoot brands in East Asia, the Americas, Europe, South West Pacific, West Asia, and Africa. It operates through Singapore Airlines, SilkAir, Budget Aviation, and SIAEC segments.

