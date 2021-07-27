SITE Centers (SITC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.24 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE SITC opened at $15.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.03. The company has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -770.00 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. SITE Centers has a 12 month low of $6.59 and a 12 month high of $15.91.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This is an increase from SITE Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. SITE Centers’s dividend payout ratio is 48.48%.

In other SITE Centers news, Director Terrance R. Ahern sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.80, for a total transaction of $666,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 126,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,869,402.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Terrance R. Ahern sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.29, for a total transaction of $142,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 194,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,783,949.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 144,624 shares of company stock valued at $2,113,641 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SITC. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of SITE Centers in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on SITE Centers from $14.50 to $15.75 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Truist increased their target price on SITE Centers from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on SITE Centers from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.41.

SITE Centers Company Profile

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

