SITE Centers (SITC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.24 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
NYSE SITC opened at $15.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.03. The company has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -770.00 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. SITE Centers has a 12 month low of $6.59 and a 12 month high of $15.91.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This is an increase from SITE Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. SITE Centers’s dividend payout ratio is 48.48%.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on SITC. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of SITE Centers in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on SITE Centers from $14.50 to $15.75 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Truist increased their target price on SITE Centers from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on SITE Centers from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.41.
SITE Centers Company Profile
SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.
Featured Story: What defines an oversold asset?
Receive News & Ratings for SITE Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SITE Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.