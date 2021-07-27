Sixth Street Specialty Lending (TSLX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.50 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $66.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.10 million. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a net margin of 106.63% and a return on equity of 13.60%. On average, analysts expect Sixth Street Specialty Lending to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Sixth Street Specialty Lending alerts:

TSLX opened at $23.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.56. Sixth Street Specialty Lending has a 12-month low of $16.12 and a 12-month high of $23.97.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.98%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s payout ratio is 74.21%.

Several research firms have recently commented on TSLX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $22.00 to $23.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

In related news, Director Richard A. Higginbotham acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.88 per share, for a total transaction of $109,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $437,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

About Sixth Street Specialty Lending

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), mezzanine debt, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

Further Reading: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Sixth Street Specialty Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sixth Street Specialty Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.