SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) Shares Purchased by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) by 22.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 406,623 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,639 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.06% of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd worth $11,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 31.0% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,660 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 3.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,817 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC grew its holdings in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 1.8% in the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 33,777 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $920,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 4.1% in the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 17,573 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 1.9% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 37,818 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the period. 7.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd stock opened at $29.72 on Tuesday. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd has a one year low of $19.14 and a one year high of $33.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.53.

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 9.30%. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that SK Telecom Co.,Ltd will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SK Telecom Co.,Ltd from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday.

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd Profile

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. provides wireless telecommunication services in South Korea and internationally. The Cellular Services segment offers wireless voice and data transmission, cellular global roaming, interconnection, Internet of Things, and platform services, as well as sells smartphones, basic phones, tablets and other Internet access devices, and wearable devices.

