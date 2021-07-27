Skeena Resources (TSE:SKE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Raymond James

Raymond James reaffirmed their strong-buy rating on shares of Skeena Resources (TSE:SKE) in a research note published on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a C$22.00 target price on the stock.

TSE SKE opened at C$15.71 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$10.53. Skeena Resources has a twelve month low of C$8.76 and a twelve month high of C$16.48. The company has a market capitalization of C$957.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Get Skeena Resources alerts:

Skeena Resources (TSE:SKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported C($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.20) by C($0.52). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Skeena Resources will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Skeena Resources Limited explores and develops mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and other precious metal deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Snip gold mine comprising one mining lease and eight mineral claims that covers an area of approximately 4,546 hectares; and the Eskay Creek gold mine covering an area of approximately 6,151 hectares located in British Columbia, Canada.

See Also: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Skeena Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skeena Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.