SkyView Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

SkyView Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 15.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,023 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 924 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 151.4% during the first quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 543 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co grew its position in Verizon Communications by 809.5% in the 1st quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 573 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Curi Capital purchased a new position in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Verizon Communications by 59.6% in the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 704 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.15% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.45, for a total value of $87,779.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,782,521.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kumara Guru Gowrappan sold 43,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.42, for a total transaction of $2,569,201.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $836,455.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 82,903 shares of company stock valued at $4,874,720 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

VZ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, HSBC raised their target price on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Verizon Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.38.

NYSE:VZ opened at $55.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $230.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.87, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.83 and a 52-week high of $61.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $56.48.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $33.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.73 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 15.05%. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.627 per share. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.22%.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

