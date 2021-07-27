SkyView Investment Advisors LLC Makes New $68,000 Investment in Zomedica Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ZOM)

SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zomedica Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ZOM) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 43,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zomedica in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zomedica in the 1st quarter valued at about $178,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Zomedica by 125.2% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,896,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,997,000 after buying an additional 1,054,409 shares during the period. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zomedica in the 1st quarter valued at about $177,000. Finally, Lakeview Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zomedica in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. 10.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Zomedica stock opened at $0.61 on Tuesday. Zomedica Corp. has a twelve month low of $0.06 and a twelve month high of $2.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.15. The stock has a market cap of $596.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.63 and a beta of 0.44.

Zomedica (NYSEAMERICAN:ZOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter.

In other Zomedica news, CEO Robert Cohen sold 3,193,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.81, for a total transaction of $2,586,937.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,000,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,620,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Johnny D. Powers sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.78, for a total value of $97,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,375,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,072,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,006,944 shares of company stock valued at $3,267,173. 1.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Zomedica Corp., a veterinary health company, focuses on the unmet needs of clinical veterinarians by developing products for companion animals. The company engages in the development and commercialization of TRUFORMA, a diagnostic biosensor platform for the detection of thyroid disorders in dogs and cats, and adrenal disorders in dogs.

