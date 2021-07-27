Slow Capital Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Slow Capital Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,227 shares during the quarter. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $1,840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of APO. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the first quarter worth $31,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the first quarter worth $50,000. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the first quarter worth $59,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its position in Apollo Global Management by 118.1% in the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in Apollo Global Management by 20.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. 78.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

APO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised Apollo Global Management from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Apollo Global Management from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Apollo Global Management from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Oppenheimer raised Apollo Global Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Apollo Global Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apollo Global Management currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.64.

In related news, Director A B. Krongard purchased 2,135 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $57.37 per share, for a total transaction of $122,484.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Pauline Richards acquired 2,120 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $57.16 per share, with a total value of $121,179.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,872,899 shares of company stock valued at $109,664,187. Corporate insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APO stock opened at $59.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.92. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.35 and a 12-month high of $64.45. The company has a market capitalization of $13.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 1.63.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.08. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 29.94%. The firm had revenue of $512.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $502.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 99.01%.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

