Slow Capital Inc. Has $339,000 Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Slow Capital Inc. raised its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,109 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 55 shares during the quarter. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Home Depot during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in The Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc bought a new position in The Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 69.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Matt Carey sold 113,138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total transaction of $35,751,608.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,835,704. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of The Home Depot stock opened at $331.18 on Tuesday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $246.59 and a one year high of $345.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $316.29. The company has a market cap of $352.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.04.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.78. The Home Depot had a return on equity of 963.88% and a net margin of 10.45%. The company had revenue of $37.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Home Depot declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 20th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the home improvement retailer to repurchase up to 5.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is 54.86%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on HD shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on The Home Depot from $325.00 to $374.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on The Home Depot from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut The Home Depot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $338.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on The Home Depot from $319.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $331.89.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

