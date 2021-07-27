Slow Capital Inc. Increases Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Slow Capital Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,818 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $624,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Abbrea Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 47,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,466,000 after buying an additional 2,554 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Keystone Wealth Partners now owns 58,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,925,000 after buying an additional 4,510 shares in the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 126.8% in the 1st quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,204,000 after buying an additional 10,340 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 122,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,083,000 after buying an additional 23,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $2,265,000.

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $239.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $235.23. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $168.17 and a 12-month high of $239.73.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

