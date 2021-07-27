Slow Capital Inc. Invests $1.16 Million in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Slow Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 11,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,163,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHA. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 27,500.0% during the first quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000.

Get Schwab US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of SCHA stock opened at $100.78 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.49. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $64.94 and a 52-week high of $106.13.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

Read More: What is a back-end load?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.