Slow Capital Inc. Makes New $1.32 Million Investment in Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR)

Slow Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 221,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,321,000. Slow Capital Inc. owned about 0.46% of Kezar Life Sciences as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Kezar Life Sciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $89,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 314,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 85,734 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 349,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,827,000 after buying an additional 21,200 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Kezar Life Sciences by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 42,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 7,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Kezar Life Sciences by 154.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 5,481 shares during the period. 55.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on KZR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kezar Life Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Jonestrading assumed coverage on Kezar Life Sciences in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of Kezar Life Sciences stock opened at $5.17 on Tuesday. Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.24 and a 12-month high of $7.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.55.

Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.01). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

About Kezar Life Sciences

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of novel small molecule therapeutics to treat unmet needs in immune-mediated diseases and cancer in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is KZR-616, a selective immunoproteasome inhibitor that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for various indications, including lupus nephritis, dermatomyositis, and polymyositis; and Phase 1b clinical trials in systemic lupus erythematosus and lupus nephritis.

