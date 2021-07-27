Slow Capital Inc. Makes New Investment in Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST)

Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 10,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,634,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 100.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 3.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 1.5% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 77.8% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 11.1% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

Twist Bioscience stock opened at $115.00 on Tuesday. Twist Bioscience Co. has a 52-week low of $53.81 and a 52-week high of $214.07. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.93.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $31.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.18 million. Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 109.15% and a negative return on equity of 25.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 61.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.85) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Emily M. Leproust sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.36, for a total value of $226,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 258,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,347,316.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Patrick John Finn sold 2,702 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.39, for a total transaction of $317,187.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 42,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,023,939.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 113,747 shares of company stock worth $12,449,001 over the last three months. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TWST has been the subject of several research reports. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Twist Bioscience in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Twist Bioscience in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Twist Bioscience in a report on Friday, June 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Twist Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Twist Bioscience currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.00.

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

