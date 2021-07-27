Slow Capital Inc. Raises Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Slow Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 25.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,564 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,440 shares during the quarter. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $2,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of D. First Personal Financial Services grew its holdings in Dominion Energy by 2,323.5% in the first quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Dominion Energy in the first quarter worth $31,000. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Dominion Energy by 569.1% in the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the first quarter worth $38,000. 65.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

D has been the subject of several research reports. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.30.

Shares of Dominion Energy stock opened at $75.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $75.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.35. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.85 and a fifty-two week high of $86.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.56.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 12.39%. The company’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.19%.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

