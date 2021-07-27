SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.450-$1.750 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.230. The company issued revenue guidance of $440 million-$480 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $439.35 million.

Shares of SGH traded down $2.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.94. 45,499 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 972,723. SMART Global has a 52 week low of $23.54 and a 52 week high of $58.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $47.62. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 142.35 and a beta of 0.94.

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 5th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.30. SMART Global had a return on equity of 25.39% and a net margin of 0.62%. The business had revenue of $437.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $415.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that SMART Global will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SGH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised SMART Global from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Barclays assumed coverage on SMART Global in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set an overweight rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on SMART Global from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on SMART Global from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on SMART Global from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $64.43.

In other news, COO Jack A. Pacheco sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.98, for a total value of $352,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lake (Offshore) Aiv Gp Silver sold 3,000,000 shares of SMART Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $151,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,022,500 shares of company stock valued at $152,520,750. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures electronic products focused in memory and computing technology areas. It offers dynamic random access memory (DRAM) modules for desktops, notebooks, and servers; and embedded and removable flash memory products; and flash component products, such as embedded multimedia controllers, and embedded and removal products in USB, CompactFlash and SD/microSD card configurations.

