Smaugs NFT Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $285,354.00 (SMG)

Smaugs NFT (CURRENCY:SMG) traded up 35.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 27th. Over the last seven days, Smaugs NFT has traded 15.9% higher against the dollar. One Smaugs NFT coin can now be bought for $0.0380 or 0.00000097 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Smaugs NFT has a market cap of $1.33 million and approximately $285,354.00 worth of Smaugs NFT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002558 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001642 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.31 or 0.00036600 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.52 or 0.00103627 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.50 or 0.00126608 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,986.41 or 0.99707885 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002572 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $309.87 or 0.00792487 BTC.

About Smaugs NFT

Smaugs NFT’s total supply is 90,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,000,000 coins. Smaugs NFT’s official Twitter account is @smaugsnft

Buying and Selling Smaugs NFT

