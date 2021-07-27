Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Price Target Raised to $88.00

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) had its target price upped by Wedbush from $75.00 to $88.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on SNAP. Wolfe Research started coverage on Snap in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an outperform rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Snap from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Cowen increased their target price on Snap from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Snap from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised Snap from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Snap presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $73.81.

Get Snap alerts:

SNAP opened at $76.32 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $63.32. The company has a current ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $119.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -149.65 and a beta of 1.27. Snap has a 52 week low of $20.61 and a 52 week high of $79.18.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $982.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $846.57 million. Snap had a negative return on equity of 35.69% and a negative net margin of 22.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 116.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS. Analysts predict that Snap will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 13,406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.87, for a total transaction of $708,775.22. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,265,218 shares in the company, valued at $66,892,075.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Evan Spiegel sold 414,781 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.27, for a total value of $24,998,850.87. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 44,681,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,692,942,975.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,007,758 shares of company stock worth $189,774,895 in the last 90 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SNAP. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snap in the 1st quarter worth $2,031,464,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of Snap by 244,641.5% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,041,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,629,000 after buying an additional 5,039,615 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Snap by 48,307.3% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,690,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,200,000 after buying an additional 4,680,974 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Snap by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 24,015,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,255,774,000 after buying an additional 4,504,987 shares during the period. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snap in the 1st quarter worth $231,621,000. 52.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Snap Company Profile

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

Featured Story: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.