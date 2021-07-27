Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Shares Purchased by Kore Private Wealth LLC

Kore Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) by 30.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,158 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 267 shares during the quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNOW. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 1,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM increased its position in shares of Snowflake by 3.4% in the first quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC raised its stake in shares of Snowflake by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 2,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its position in shares of Snowflake by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 21,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,973,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in Snowflake by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. 59.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 31,546 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.37, for a total transaction of $8,024,356.02. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 61,747 shares in the company, valued at $15,706,584.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Scarpelli sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.58, for a total value of $3,083,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 139,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,759,614.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 728,885 shares of company stock valued at $178,858,208. 11.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on shares of Snowflake in a report on Monday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $264.63 price objective on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Snowflake from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Snowflake from $280.00 to $235.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Snowflake in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $245.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Snowflake in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $279.74.

Snowflake stock opened at $268.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $79.59 billion and a PE ratio of -70.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $246.24. Snowflake Inc. has a 12-month low of $184.71 and a 12-month high of $429.00.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.35. The business had revenue of $228.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.16 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

