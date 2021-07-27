Sono-Tek Co. (OTCMKTS:SOTK) Short Interest Update

Sono-Tek Co. (OTCMKTS:SOTK) saw a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a growth of 600.0% from the June 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SOTK traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.15. 9,774 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,755. Sono-Tek has a twelve month low of $2.63 and a twelve month high of $4.92. The company has a market cap of $48.86 million, a P/E ratio of 40.25, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of -0.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.70.

Get Sono-Tek alerts:

Sono-Tek (OTCMKTS:SOTK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. Sono-Tek had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 14.76%. The business had revenue of $4.10 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Sono-Tek will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sono-Tek from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday.

Sono-Tek Company Profile

Sono-Tek Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of ultrasonic coating systems. The firm also provides patented nozzles and generators for manufacturers’ equipment. Its products categories include electronics, energy, medical, glass, food, textiles, nanotechnology, and industrial. The company was founded by Harvey L.

Featured Story: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Receive News & Ratings for Sono-Tek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sono-Tek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.