Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) PT Lowered to $67.00

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) had its price objective cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $69.00 to $67.00 in a research report released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on SON. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Sonoco Products in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Sonoco Products from $61.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $63.00.

Get Sonoco Products alerts:

Shares of Sonoco Products stock opened at $63.09 on Friday. Sonoco Products has a 52-week low of $48.20 and a 52-week high of $69.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $66.61. The company has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a PE ratio of -32.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.02). Sonoco Products had a negative net margin of 3.50% and a positive return on equity of 18.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Sonoco Products will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. Sonoco Products’s payout ratio is 52.79%.

In other news, EVP Rodger D. Fuller sold 7,204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.95, for a total transaction of $489,511.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 83,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,669,068.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP James A. Harrell III sold 794 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total value of $52,404.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,542,420. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,100 shares of company stock valued at $752,759 in the last three months. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Sonoco Products by 2.5% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 34,226 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,290,000 after buying an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management boosted its stake in Sonoco Products by 8.1% in the second quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 3,534 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in Sonoco Products in the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its position in Sonoco Products by 18.2% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 20,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Sonoco Products by 8.4% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 24,376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after purchasing an additional 1,885 shares during the last quarter. 74.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sonoco Products Company Profile

Sonoco Products Company manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, and Protective Solutions. The Consumer Packaging segment provides paper and thermoformed plastic round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging products; brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.

Recommended Story: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Sonoco Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonoco Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.