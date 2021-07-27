Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.20 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE) will report earnings of ($0.20) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Sorrento Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.16) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.24). Sorrento Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.22) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sorrento Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.65) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.67) to ($0.63). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.08 to $3.54. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Sorrento Therapeutics.

Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $14.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.25 million. Sorrento Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 133.68% and a negative net margin of 496.04%.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday.

NASDAQ:SRNE traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $8.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 176,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,300,138. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.44 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.75. Sorrento Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $5.17 and a 52-week high of $19.39.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SRNE. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sorrento Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in Sorrento Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Sorrento Therapeutics by 86.7% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 6,363 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,955 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Sorrento Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,287 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. 26.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sorrento Therapeutics

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage and commercial biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for cancer, autoimmune, inflammatory, viral, and neurodegenerative diseases. It operates through two segments, Sorrento Therapeutics and Scilex. The company provides cancer therapeutics by leveraging its proprietary G-MAB antibody library and targeted delivery modalities, which include chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy (CAR-T), dimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy, and antibody drug conjugates, as well as bispecific antibody approaches; and Sofusa, a drug delivery technology that delivers biologics directly into the lymphatic system.

