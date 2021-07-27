South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $28.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “South Jersey Industries, Inc., an energy services holding company based in Folsom, NJ, delivers energy solutions to its customers through three primary subsidiaries. South Jersey Gas delivers safe, reliable, affordable natural gas and promotes energy efficiency to customers in southern New Jersey. SJI’s non-utility businesses within South Jersey Energy Solutions promote efficiency, clean technology and renewable energy by providing customized wholesale commodity marketing and fuel management services; acquiring and marketing natural gas and electricity for retail customers; and developing, owning and operating on-site energy production facilities. SJI Midstream is also an SJI subsidiary and houses the company’s interest in the PennEast Pipeline Project. “

Several other research firms have also issued reports on SJI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of South Jersey Industries from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of South Jersey Industries from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of South Jersey Industries from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Bank of America upgraded shares of South Jersey Industries from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Williams Capital restated a buy rating on shares of South Jersey Industries in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $27.50.

NYSE SJI opened at $25.92 on Friday. South Jersey Industries has a 12 month low of $18.24 and a 12 month high of $29.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.24, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.44.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. South Jersey Industries had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The business had revenue of $674.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $557.25 million. Analysts forecast that South Jersey Industries will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th were paid a $0.303 dividend. This is a positive change from South Jersey Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.68%. South Jersey Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.02%.

In related news, Director Sheila Hartnett-Devlin sold 5,256 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.59, for a total value of $145,013.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $511,049.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of South Jersey Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of South Jersey Industries by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of South Jersey Industries by 303.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,496 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of South Jersey Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of South Jersey Industries by 52.3% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,477 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares in the last quarter. 90.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

South Jersey Industries Company Profile

South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas purchased directly from producers or suppliers to customers.

