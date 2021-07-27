Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) Shares Bought by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) by 52.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 278,507 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 96,298 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.85% of Southside Bancshares worth $10,726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Southside Bancshares by 6.1% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,156 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Southside Bancshares by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,572 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Southside Bancshares by 1.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 34,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Southside Bancshares by 1.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 71,818 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,766,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Southside Bancshares in the first quarter valued at $36,000. 50.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, COO Brian K. Mccabe sold 2,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.15, for a total value of $115,685.15. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on SBSI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Southside Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Hovde Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $34.82 target price (down previously from $42.00) on shares of Southside Bancshares in a research report on Monday.

SBSI stock opened at $34.95 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 0.60. Southside Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.51 and a 12-month high of $43.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.70.

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.04). Southside Bancshares had a net margin of 41.21% and a return on equity of 13.32%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Southside Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. This is an increase from Southside Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Southside Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 53.01%.

Southside Bancshares Company Profile

Southside Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southside Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and nonprofit organizations. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and interest and noninterest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

