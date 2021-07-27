Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Upgraded to Positive at Susquehanna Bancshares

Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) from a neutral rating to a positive rating in a report published on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have $4.86 price objective on the energy company’s stock.

SWN has been the subject of several other research reports. Mizuho upgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Raymond James reiterated an underperform rating on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Johnson Rice lowered shares of Southwestern Energy from a buy rating to an accumulate rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $6.75 to $7.50 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.90.

NYSE:SWN opened at $5.18 on Monday. Southwestern Energy has a one year low of $2.18 and a one year high of $5.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.31.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The energy company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05. Southwestern Energy had a negative net margin of 53.26% and a positive return on equity of 63.06%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $923.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Southwestern Energy will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Gregory D. Kerley sold 45,322 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.75, for a total transaction of $215,279.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 417,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,983,191.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gregory D. Kerley sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.47, for a total transaction of $670,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 462,836 shares in the company, valued at $2,068,876.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 250,000 shares of company stock worth $1,158,047 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Southwestern Energy during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in Southwestern Energy by 52.6% during the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 15,502 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 5,343 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Southwestern Energy during the first quarter worth $51,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Southwestern Energy by 4,435.5% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 11,248 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Southwestern Energy during the first quarter worth $57,000. 89.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments: Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia.

