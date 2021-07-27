SP Plus (SP) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.34. SP Plus had a negative net margin of 13.47% and a positive return on equity of 0.69%. The business had revenue of $128.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.63 million. On average, analysts expect SP Plus to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of SP opened at $31.42 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.66. SP Plus has a 1-year low of $15.29 and a 1-year high of $36.71. The stock has a market cap of $729.10 million, a PE ratio of -5.31 and a beta of 1.68.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SP shares. Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of SP Plus from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet raised shares of SP Plus from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SP Plus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th.

SP Plus Corporation provides parking management, ground transportation, baggage, and other ancillary services in North America. The company operates through Commercial, Aviation, and Other segments. It provides on-site parking management, event logistics, baggage handling, remote airline check-in, security, and municipal meter revenue collection and enforcement services.

