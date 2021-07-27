SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Position Lowered by Garde Capital Inc.

Garde Capital Inc. decreased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 36.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,726 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,112 shares during the period. Garde Capital Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $596,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 4.1% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 4,045,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $647,095,000 after purchasing an additional 160,355 shares during the last quarter. WealthNavi Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 28.0% in the first quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 1,675,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $268,038,000 after acquiring an additional 366,601 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter worth about $212,572,000. Comprehensive Financial Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.7% in the first quarter. Comprehensive Financial Management LLC now owns 1,289,754 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $206,309,000 after acquiring an additional 46,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 10.7% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,069,772 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $171,142,000 after acquiring an additional 103,223 shares during the last quarter. 37.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEARCA GLD traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $168.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 248,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,607,669. The company has a 50-day moving average of $171.64. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $157.13 and a 52 week high of $194.45.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

