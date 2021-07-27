Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) Shares Sold by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) by 57.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 463,767 shares of the company’s stock after selling 637,477 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Spirit Airlines were worth $17,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Spirit Airlines during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Spirit Airlines during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in Spirit Airlines during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Spirit Airlines during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Spirit Airlines during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. 62.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup upgraded Spirit Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. MKM Partners began coverage on Spirit Airlines in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna upgraded Spirit Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Barclays upped their target price on Spirit Airlines from $35.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Spirit Airlines in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.13.

Shares of NYSE SAVE opened at $28.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.30. Spirit Airlines, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.65 and a 52 week high of $40.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Spirit Airlines Profile

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides airline services. It serves 78 destinations in 16 countries in the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2020, the company had a fleet of 157 Airbus single-aisle aircraft comprising 31 A319ceos, 64 A320ceos, 32 A320neos, and 30 A321ceos. It offers tickets through its call centers and airport ticket counters, as well as online through spirit.com; and through various third parties, including online, traditional travel agents, and electronic global distribution systems.

