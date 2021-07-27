Spotify Technology (SPOT) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, July 28th. Analysts expect Spotify Technology to post earnings of ($0.55) per share for the quarter. Spotify Technology has set its FY 2021 guidance at – EPS.Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 6.60% and a negative return on equity of 20.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.20) EPS. On average, analysts expect Spotify Technology to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE SPOT opened at $240.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $43.13 billion, a PE ratio of -62.17 and a beta of 1.53. Spotify Technology has a 52 week low of $211.10 and a 52 week high of $387.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $248.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SPOT. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Spotify Technology in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price objective on the stock. Redburn Partners reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Spotify Technology in a research note on Monday. Pivotal Research raised shares of Spotify Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $310.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Spotify Technology in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Spotify Technology currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $309.91.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

