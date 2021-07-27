Squarepoint Ops LLC Buys 31,139 Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 660.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,853 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 31,139 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $3,771,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Xylem during the 1st quarter worth $4,205,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 20,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,120,000 after acquiring an additional 3,683 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Xylem by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,634,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $277,132,000 after acquiring an additional 407,211 shares in the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates increased its stake in Xylem by 5.7% in the first quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 114,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,073,000 after acquiring an additional 6,232 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its position in Xylem by 4.6% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 150,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,783,000 after purchasing an additional 6,583 shares in the last quarter. 83.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Xylem news, CEO Patrick Decker sold 9,154 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.77, for a total value of $1,105,528.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 256,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,941,153.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Colin R. Sabol sold 5,595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.28, for a total transaction of $656,181.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,249 shares of company stock valued at $3,491,860. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on XYL. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Xylem from $112.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Xylem in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Argus assumed coverage on shares of Xylem in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Xylem from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xylem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.17.

XYL opened at $124.08 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.52. Xylem Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.87 and a fifty-two week high of $124.24. The company has a market capitalization of $22.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.19. Xylem had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 6.05%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 26th. Xylem’s payout ratio is 54.37%.

About Xylem

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

