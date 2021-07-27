Squarepoint Ops LLC Buys 8,304 Shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) by 63.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,419 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,304 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Affiliated Managers Group were worth $3,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,840,764 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $572,389,000 after purchasing an additional 52,240 shares during the period. Lyrical Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 1,105,615 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $164,770,000 after buying an additional 71,211 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 482,880 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $49,109,000 after buying an additional 118,827 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the 4th quarter valued at $40,790,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 0.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 392,091 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $58,434,000 after acquiring an additional 2,206 shares in the last quarter.

AMG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. boosted their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $213.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $167.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $246.00 target price (up previously from $213.00) on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $213.00.

AMG opened at $169.42 on Tuesday. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.19 and a twelve month high of $180.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $162.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.36.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $4.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.24 by $0.04. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 18.76% and a net margin of 17.69%. The firm had revenue of $559.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $554.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 16.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.30%.

In other news, Director Reuben Jeffery III acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $160.49 per share, for a total transaction of $401,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,209,800. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Affiliated Managers Group Company Profile

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

