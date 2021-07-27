Squarepoint Ops LLC Buys New Stake in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 398,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $3,426,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Annaly Capital Management during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Annaly Capital Management by 51.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,932,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,304,000 after purchasing an additional 653,996 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,776,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,260,000 after buying an additional 45,636 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 541,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,572,000 after purchasing an additional 58,103 shares during the period. 41.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Annaly Capital Management stock opened at $8.47 on Tuesday. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.92 and a 1 year high of $9.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.24.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.03. Annaly Capital Management had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 184.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Annaly Capital Management’s payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

NLY has been the topic of a number of research reports. JMP Securities upped their price target on Annaly Capital Management from $9.75 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $9.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $9.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Saturday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.06.

About Annaly Capital Management

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

