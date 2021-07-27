Squarepoint Ops LLC Has $3.11 Million Holdings in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC)

Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) by 16.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 466,265 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,550 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Kinross Gold were worth $3,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kinross Gold during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 187.5% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 4,830 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 3,150 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Veritable L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold in the first quarter worth $67,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Kinross Gold during the fourth quarter worth $74,000. Institutional investors own 45.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KGC opened at $6.18 on Tuesday. Kinross Gold Co. has a 12-month low of $5.98 and a 12-month high of $10.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a PE ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 0.86.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The mining company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15. The business had revenue of $986.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 31.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.79%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on KGC shares. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from $11.50 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Kinross Gold from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. TheStreet downgraded Kinross Gold from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Kinross Gold from $11.00 to $9.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from C$14.50 to C$14.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.58.

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

