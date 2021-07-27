Squarepoint Ops LLC Has $3.55 Million Position in Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI)

Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) by 9.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 148,349 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock after buying an additional 12,598 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. were worth $3,547,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEVI. Parnassus Investments CA acquired a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the 1st quarter worth about $109,283,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,343,000. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 38.5% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,707,795 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $160,383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865,839 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 467.2% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,090,788 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $26,081,000 after purchasing an additional 898,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 88.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,401,097 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $28,134,000 after purchasing an additional 658,339 shares in the last quarter. 17.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Levi Strauss & Co. news, major shareholder Peter E. Jr. Haas sold 99,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.22, for a total transaction of $3,013,115.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,906 shares in the company, valued at $964,199.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jenny J. Ming sold 14,546 shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $436,380.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 595,804 shares of company stock worth $17,033,385 in the last 90 days. 5.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:LEVI opened at $27.16 on Tuesday. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 52 week low of $11.91 and a 52 week high of $30.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.18. The company has a market capitalization of $10.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.31 and a beta of 1.15.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 7th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.14. Levi Strauss & Co. had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 25.98%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.48) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 156.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This is a positive change from Levi Strauss & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. Levi Strauss & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 114.29%.

Several analysts have issued reports on LEVI shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. lifted their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.45.

About Levi Strauss & Co.

Levi Strauss & Co operates as an apparel company. It designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands; and also licenses its Levi's and Dockers trademarks for various product categories, including footwear, belts, wallets and bags, outerwear, sweaters, dress shirts, kids wear, sleepwear, and hosiery.

