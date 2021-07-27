S&T Bancorp, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.57 Per Share (NASDAQ:STBA)

S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA) – Analysts at Boenning Scattergood issued their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for S&T Bancorp in a report released on Thursday, July 22nd. Boenning Scattergood analyst D. Cardenas expects that the financial services provider will earn $0.57 per share for the quarter. Boenning Scattergood currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for S&T Bancorp’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.56 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.31 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.48 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on STBA. TheStreet upgraded S&T Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on S&T Bancorp in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $30.82 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered S&T Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.63 price objective (down previously from $34.00) on shares of S&T Bancorp in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. S&T Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.86.

NASDAQ:STBA opened at $29.63 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 0.70. S&T Bancorp has a 52 week low of $16.98 and a 52 week high of $35.79.

S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. S&T Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 27.83%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of S&T Bancorp by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,812,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,028,000 after acquiring an additional 6,183 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in S&T Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $236,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in S&T Bancorp by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 102,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,553,000 after buying an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in S&T Bancorp by 89.3% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 26,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $892,000 after buying an additional 12,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in S&T Bancorp by 186.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 296,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,937,000 after buying an additional 193,176 shares in the last quarter. 59.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other S&T Bancorp news, Director Jeffrey D. Grube bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.64 per share, for a total transaction of $85,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James Thomas Gibson sold 49,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $1,666,918.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 131,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,479,058. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. S&T Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.92%.

S&T Bancorp Company Profile

S&T Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for S&T Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company operates through six segments: Commercial Real Estate, Commercial and Industrial, Business banking, Commercial Construction, Consumer Real Estate, and Other Consumer.

