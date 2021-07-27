Star Bulk Carriers Corp. Expected to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $2.23 Per Share (NASDAQ:SBLK)

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Star Bulk Carriers in a report issued on Thursday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Giveans now anticipates that the shipping company will post earnings per share of $2.23 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.87. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Star Bulk Carriers’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.98 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.02 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.46 EPS.

Get Star Bulk Carriers alerts:

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The shipping company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.05). Star Bulk Carriers had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 4.79%. The firm had revenue of $200.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.71 million.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on SBLK. SEB Equity Research initiated coverage on Star Bulk Carriers in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Star Bulk Carriers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target (up previously from $18.00) on shares of Star Bulk Carriers in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, SEB Equities began coverage on Star Bulk Carriers in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.40.

Shares of Star Bulk Carriers stock opened at $18.88 on Monday. Star Bulk Carriers has a 12-month low of $6.05 and a 12-month high of $25.24. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 43.91 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.73.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers in the first quarter valued at about $117,000. AJO LP bought a new position in Star Bulk Carriers in the first quarter valued at about $153,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in Star Bulk Carriers in the first quarter valued at about $166,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Star Bulk Carriers in the first quarter valued at about $170,000. 59.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a positive change from Star Bulk Carriers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Star Bulk Carriers’s dividend payout ratio is 705.88%.

Star Bulk Carriers Company Profile

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company's vessels transport a range of major bulks, including iron ores, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks, such as bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of March 16, 2021, it had a fleet of 128 vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 14.1 million deadweight tons, including 17 Newcastlemax, 22 Capesize, 2 Mini Capesize, 7 Post Panamax, 41 Kamsarmax, 2 Panamax, 20 Ultramax, and 17 Supramax vessels.

See Also: Percentage Decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Star Bulk Carriers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Star Bulk Carriers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.