Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Sold by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky decreased its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 262,349 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 21,851 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $28,666,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the first quarter worth $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the first quarter worth about $26,000. WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its stake in Starbucks by 235.8% during the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 319 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on SBUX. Barclays raised their target price on Starbucks from $137.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Starbucks from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens lifted their target price on Starbucks from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird raised Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $117.00 to $142.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Starbucks has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.93.

Shares of Starbucks stock traded down $0.47 on Tuesday, reaching $125.59. 152,024 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,203,308. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $74.56 and a 1-year high of $126.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 150.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $114.30.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The coffee company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.75 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.94% and a net margin of 4.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 153.85%.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

