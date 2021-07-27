State of Wisconsin Investment Board Has $13.89 Million Stake in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board decreased its position in shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,224 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 133 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned approximately 0.14% of Aspen Technology worth $13,888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 384,656 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,102,000 after acquiring an additional 4,602 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Aspen Technology by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 25,845 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,730,000 after buying an additional 1,645 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in Aspen Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $3,363,000. Quantitative Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Aspen Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $295,000. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Aspen Technology by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 588,675 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,963,000 after buying an additional 159,119 shares during the period. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Jr. Robert M. Whelan sold 8,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.86, for a total value of $1,253,984.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,483,773.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Antonio J. Pietri sold 48,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.06, for a total value of $6,631,021.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 285,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,395,282.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 75,021 shares of company stock worth $10,480,928 over the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aspen Technology in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:AZPN opened at $146.31 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 5.42 and a current ratio of 5.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.95. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $94.08 and a 1 year high of $162.56.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $162.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.37 million. Aspen Technology had a net margin of 45.30% and a return on equity of 55.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aspen Technology Company Profile

Aspen Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides asset optimization solutions in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Subscription and Software, and Services and Other. It offers asset optimization software that optimizes asset design, operations, and maintenance in various industrial environments.

